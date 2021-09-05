Taijuan Walker, Mets look to bounce back vs. Nationals
Right-hander Taijuan Walker will try to snap a two-month winless drought on Sunday afternoon when the visiting New York Mets face the Washington Nationals. Walker (7-9, 3.89 ERA) will make his 10th start since his last win, an 8-3 victory over New York Yankees on July 3 at Yankee Stadium. He haslost six consecutive decisions since then, including a 3-2 defeat to the San Francisco Giants in his last start on Aug. 25, when he gave up just two earned runs and two hits over six innings.www.hawaiitelegraph.com
Comments / 0