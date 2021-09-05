Exclusive: FUSD trustee Slatic alleges board members, superintendent repeatedly violate education code making schools unsafe

The on-going saga between a Fresno Unified trustee, the district and other board members is now under investigation at the Fresno County district attorney’s office. Trustee Terry Slatic filed a complaint citing the district, superintendent Bob Nelson and his fellow board member repeatedly violate education code 49079. Slatic says the violation of the code is making schools unsafe. The district says they have been compliant in regards to the code. Slatic talked with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters about his filed complaint and if he expects to be censured again.