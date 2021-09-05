Buzzzz-o-Meter: Grey Goose, Parasilk and More That Hollywood Is Buzzing About This Week

TYRESE SAYS HE LOST ROLES TO TERRENCE HOWARD BECAUSE HE'S 'LIGHTER SKINNED': In an interview with Leah A. Henry of Leah's Lemonade, Tyrese revealed he would lose roles to Terrence Howard because he was light skinned. He said, “Throughout my whole childhood, it was not cool to be dark skin in the hood. It was always the light-skinned Black people that seemed to have gotten all the attention and all the love and considered pretty, attractive, or handsome. And since I’ve been in Hollywood we dealt with the same thing.” He continued, “I just did a film with Terrence Howard — we’re able to joke about it now — but I was the star of the film, and they had an idea to go with someone else, who I won’t mention, and then I suggested Terrence Howard. And he thanked me for like, a week straight. Terrence Howard has no idea how many roles that I was about to book and they went with him because he’s the lighter-skinned Black man with the green eyes.”