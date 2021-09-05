CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

They Don't Remember Their Parents Dying On 9/11. But They'll Never Forget

By Melissa Block
kunc.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years ago this week, on Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists launched coordinated attacks on the U.S. using airplanes as their weapons. Nearly 3,000 people were killed. Many of those who died left behind children who were so young they never got to know their parents. A new generation has grown up over the past two decades with few if any memories of those they lost; perhaps just a hazy glimpse that continues to fade over the years, or a faint echo of a voice.

www.kunc.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Somalia#Guantanamo Bay#Big Al#Vietnamese#Navy#American Airlines Flight#Pentagon#George Mason University#United Airlines#Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Airplanes
Country
Cuba
Country
Vietnam
Related
Public Safetywashingtoninformer.com

Hiding in Plain Sight, a 30-Year-Old Hijacking Mystery Solved on 9/11

A breezy and seasonally satisfying Tuesday, September 11, 2001, began with the promise that beat reporters crave – the knowledge that my story would appear on the front page. Riding high from the previous night after attending Michael Jackson’s 30th-anniversary concert at Madison Square Garden, my editor implored that I...
Fulton County, OHswantonenterprise.com

Time may heal, but history never forgets: Share 9/11 memories

It doesn’t seem that long ago that terrorists flew jetliners into the World Trade Center and Pentagon. Yet, in less than two weeks, two decades will separate us from the unthinkable events that took place on Sept. 11, 2001, killing 2,977 people. We were a little smug back then, believing...
Palm Coast, FLDaytona Beach News-Journal

9/11 memories: "We must never forget." Ophelia Beier

Ophelia Beier of Palm Coast is a survivor of the terrorist attack on the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. She recounts her experience that morning.This is one of the emails submitted to The News-Journal by Volusia-Flagler residents who offered memories of the 9/11 attacks. Tuesday morning started off to be...
Culpeper, VACulpeper Star Exponent

Star-Exponent readers share memories of 9/11

Editor’s note: Twenty years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001, militants associated with the Islamic extremist group Al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City; a third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Penn., after passengers heard of the earlier attacks and rebelled against the hijackers.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Never Forget: Notable 9/11 memorials in New Jersey

There are more than 150 memorials in New Jersey dedicated to remembering the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The sites range from gardens to parks and plaques to statues. The “Empty Sky” memorial at Liberty State Park in Jersey City is the state’s official memorial, honoring...
Militarybeaconjournal.com

'Don't forget why': Cadets born before and after 9/11 share why they serve

When the planes struck the World Trade Center in New York City, he was in kindergarten at Messiah Lutheran Church in Fairview Park. After his mother picked up him and his brother, the day’s events went like this: Their father, a pilot for Continental Airlines at the time, frantically called his co-workers. Their mom cried in their parents’ bedroom. The rest of the family watched history unfold on the TV in their basement.
Sarasota, FLFlorida Weekly

REMEMBERING 9-11

SEPT. 11, 2001 — A DATE I PREFER NOT TO remember, even after 20 years. But I am a journalist. It is my job to record and remember. At the time, I was education editor for a publication in Venice. I was excited to cover President George W. Bush’s visit to Sarasota’s Emma E. Booker Elementary School. He was there with Florida Lt. Gov. Frank Brogan and Secretary of Education Rod Paige to promote a new reading program.
ReligionClayton News Daily

HAL BRADY: We vividly remember

For sure, we will never forget the pictures and sounds of Sept. 11, 2001 — those hijacked planes and crumbling buildings; the immense human suffering; those heroic public servants and citizens; the memorial services; a nation under attack; a nation at prayer and a nation responding. Oh yes, we vividly remember. Even twenty years later, we vividly remember! However, upon 20 years of reflection we also remember some other things as well.
Politicsashlandsource.com

Why we can never forget what happened on 9/11

It’s hard to imagine what started as a normal day in September would end in devastation, loss and a nation glued to their televisions watching countless replays of the attack -- frozen in fear of what could happen next. Not since Pearl Harbor had our nation seen the evils and...
Geneva, NYhws.edu

Never Forget, HWS Commemorates 20th Anniversary of 9/11

Hobart and William Smith look back at how Sept. 11, 2001 was experienced and felt on campus and the members of the HWS community who lost their lives that day. Three remembrance events are planned. In the 2001 fall issue of the Pulteney Street Survey, former editor of The Herald...
NFLESPN

Football, firemen and cops -- and what it means to never forget 9/11

YOU WOULD THINK they'd show some respect. You would think that the cops would, just once, refrain from breaking balls, given the solemnity of the occasion. But you know what? They don't. And you know why? They're cops. They're ball-breakers by definition. And so even though it's a solemn occasion and a sacred day -- even though this year's football game between the cops and the firemen, the Fun City Bowl, is dedicated to the 20th anniversary of 9/11 -- the cops are mercilessly heckling the firemen. They're heckling the very idea of the firemen, which is that they live together in firehouses and cook and clean for each other, that they take care of each other. "Hey, make me a f---ing sandwich!," the cops in the stands yell at the firemen on the field. "Get me a cup of coffee!" Sure, the firemen on the other side of Met Life Stadium in New Jersey's Meadowlands indulge in some heckling of their own, chanting "DUN-kin' DO-nuts" over and over again, to remind the cops of all those hours they supposedly spend drinking coffee in their cruisers. But the firemen don't get as personal as the cops do. They don't pick out a player and ride him, by name, the entire game, the way the cops ride Joey Herman.
Oskaloosa, IAKBOE Radio

REMEMBERING A FAMILY MEMBER WHO DIED ON 9/11

9/11 is a sad day in American history. Especially to those who lost a family member in the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, as well as Flight 93 that crashed in Pennsylvania. Frank Kminek of Oskaloosa knows that pain. “My sister, Mari-Rae Sopper, was on Flight 77...
TV & VideosWOLF

"America Under Attack: Never Forget 9/11" TV special

It has been 20 years since the terrorist attacks on 9/11, and the anniversary has become an important time of reflection for all Americans. In our upcoming September 11th special, we will take a look back and look forward. Watch “America Under Attack: Never Forget 9/11” airing this Saturday, September...

Comments / 0

Community Policy