The CDC's eviction moratorium leaves legacy of economic hardship
Last week, the Supreme Court threw the economy a lifeline by blocking the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium. Left-wing activists immediately pushed back against this ruling, with Democratic Rep. Cori Bush saying , "If they think this partisan ruling is going to stop us from fighting to keep people housed, they're wrong. Congress needs to act immediately. For every unhoused or soon to be unhoused person in our districts."www.washingtonexaminer.com
Comments / 7