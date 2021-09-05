CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Readers respond: COVID fears in crowded schools

By Letters to the editor
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I am a student at Franklin High School in Southeast Portland. Since March 2020, I have had approximately 40 hours of learning inside my high school building. Since school was so difficult under the roof of my own home last year, I was eager to get back inside the building.

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
58K+
Followers
29K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Education
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Health
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Portland, OR
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Crowding#Covid#Franklin High School#Portland Public Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Follow Meieran’s lead

Multnomah County Commissioner Sharon Meieran offers a sensible and feasible way to address homelessness in her Aug. 29 op-ed, “Faster action needed on homelessness crisis, starting with 5 critical steps.” She poses the question that many of us have asked: Why do “we have more and more resources” yet make “less and less impact on the worsening humanitarian, public safety and public health crisis unfolding before our eyes?” I would offer just a few additions to her five actions. Defining the problem should include a list of of all valid activities/projects. That list should be prioritized and subjected to zero-based budgeting: that is, you go down the list funding each item until you run out of funds. At that point, planners can do one of two things if they feel they haven’t got a complete and workable solution: re-prioritize with new information or secure additional funding. And most importantly, the data-driven strategy she calls for in her fifth point, should have quantifiable metrics so the measure of success or failure is not open to endless debate. Would-be leaders in the effort to end homelessness should follow Meieran’s lead and publicize the plan, the cost, the expected results, the successes, the failures and resulting course corrections. Doing so would build the public’s faith in municipal agencies to solve this problem and others that we face in Portland.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Transportation commission approves freeway caps near Rose Quarter, but pressures local governments to share cost

The Oregon Transportation Commission on Thursday approved plans for a freeway cover over Interstate 5 near the Rose Quarter as part of a planned expansion project. But faced with added costs, the board that sets state transportation policy also signaled it wasn’t willing to have the state take on those added costs alone. The board added language in the proposal to seek funding specifically from several local entities, including the city of Portland, Metro, Multnomah County and TriMet, as well as state and federal funding.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Road ‘fixes’ do more damage

The damage the Portland Bureau of Transportation is doing to the livability of our city is out of control. In my neighborhood, they’ve managed to “calm” Northeast 102nd Avenue to a virtual standstill without making it any safer. Similar changes have occurred elsewhere, presumably all part of the failed Vision Zero program. Since the second lane was taken from 102nd, the street now frequently backs up nearly two miles during rush hour. The median lane is also now blocked for anyone turning left onto 102nd at half a dozen intersections. With two lanes, there were plenty of gaps; now it’s often a steady stream of cars. Drivers dash out dangerously and whip left through the crosswalks to go anywhere, or make a U-turn in the middle of the street. It’s no wonder there’s an epidemic of cars speeding through the neighborhoods. Dangerous in different ways, the new bike lanes are also a confusing mess. From 2009-2018, there have been only two fatalities on the stretch of 102nd from Weidler to Prescott, both due to drugs or alcohol, and minimal injuries for such a busy street, none of which were cited to be from excessive speed. The numbers since 2018 haven’t been published, but I’m curious to see how many more injuries have been caused since these changes went into effect. These “fixes” are a questionable solution looking for a problem. Now that the experiment has failed, what are the chances that sanity will be restored in our neighborhood?
CharitiesPosted by
The Oregonian

Season of Sharing application deadline extended for 2021 campaign

The deadline to apply to The Oregonian/OregonLive's 2021 Season of Sharing campaign has been extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. Nonprofit organizations that provide social and human services in Oregon and southwest Washington are eligible to apply to Season of Sharing for the opportunity to have their stories told in The Oregonian and on OregonLive, participate in the Season of Sharing holiday fundraising campaign, and receive unrestricted grants in the first quarter of 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy