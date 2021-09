The Kolberg Braves won its first Door County League playoff title in seven years on Sunday, beating the Sister Bay Bays 5-1. Trevor Reinhardt kept the Bays in check with eight innings of solid pitching before giving way to Jake Schneider to close things out. Schneider delivered what ended to be the game-winning hit in the first inning with a two-RBI single. The Bays would scratch across a run in the bottom half of the inning on a Stuart Larsen sac fly, but that is all they would muster the rest of the game. The Braves would tack on runs in the third, sixth, and seventh to deny the Bays their second trophy of the 2021 campaign.