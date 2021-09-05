CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Explosive crews bring down 14-story airport hotel tower in spectacular fashion

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XUI2B_0bnAPwSm00

ATLANTA — It was over in just a matter of seconds.

A once popular and busy hotel on Sullivan Road on the southwest side of Hartsfield-Jackson Airport came tumbling down Sunday morning in a hail of explosions.

“This is so exciting it was a perfect morning perfect execution of a well planned event. said Hartsfield-Jackson Airport G.M. Balram Bheodari. “And that’s the implosion of the former Sheraton hotel.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The 14-story tower of the old Sheraton Hotel and Conference Center had been a part of the property surrounding the airport for years, but has not been open or used since 2017.

It has been the site of numerous movie and television shoots, but those production companies will now have to find another location.

Hartsfield-Jackson officials purchased the property and several surrounding properties just outside the fence around the airport for what many believe could be an eventual sixth runway at the world’s “busiest airport”.

Channel 2 Action News reporter Christian Jennings spoke to Mark Loizeaux who owns Controlled Demolition Inc. Loizeaux’s company does demolition work all over the world. Their project at the now former Airport Sheraton went off without a hitch.

“We were here about 3 weeks we drilled 671 holes in columns on 4 levels of the building,” Loizeaux said. “And in those holes we placed almost 900 pounds of dynamite.”

The entire demolition need almost 3/4 miles of detonating cord.

The hotel property was part of a 19 acre property purchase made by the airport in 2017. It includes the attached Convention Center which will be torn down by more traditional means this fall.

“We expect to spend roughly 9 million dollars in the demolition,” Behodari said. “And then we will be hauling off materials and preparing the site for future development.”

The airport says there are no specific plans yet for the site, the short term plan is for the property to be covered with soil and grass.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CNN

CNN

642K+
Followers
97K+
Post
528M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Torn Down#Channel 2 Action News#Convention Center#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

These robotic boats are sent directly into the eye of a hurricane

Washington, DC (CNN) — The brightly-colored robotic boats made by Saildrone seem to have a death wish. Saildrone makes autonomous ocean vessels to study the environment. This summer, the Silicon Valley startup sent five of its vessels directly into the path of hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean. While airplanes can fly through hurricanes, the screaming winds kick up such huge waves that attempting to sail boats right into them is something best to be avoided.
LifestylePosted by
CNN

The best checked luggage of 2021

We tested nine of the most popular check-in suitcases out there for durability, maneuverability and more. Only two stood out as the best checked luggage of 2021.
AnimalsPosted by
CNN

Okefenokee Joe, a massive alligator estimated to have been around since WWII has died

(CNN) — Okefenokee Joe, an 11-and-a-half-foot alligator who is believed to have lived in a Georgia swamp since World War II, has died, officials said. The alligator passed away from old age, the Georgia's Coastal Ecology Lab said, and had been part of a satellite tag program. The lab had been observing his movements in the Okefenokee Swamp since June 2020, according to a statement on Facebook.
Home & GardenPosted by
CNN

This Bentley is $2 million, roof not included

There was a slight drizzle when I was getting ready to go for a short drive in Bentley's new Bacalar. Ordinarily, this would not be a big deal. The rain was hardly enough to warrant an umbrella. Except the Bentley Bacalar has no roof.
EntertainmentPosted by
CNN

Secrets and lies: The role of restorers in art crime

This article was originally published by The Art Newspaper, an editorial partner of CNN Style. The arrest of the British antiques restorer Neil Perry Smith in July is not the first instance of a restorer becoming embroiled in crime. Smith was extradited to the US and charged on 29 counts...
WildlifePosted by
CNN

A newly discovered dinosaur with shark-like teeth was the T. rex of its day

(CNN) — Scientists have discovered a previously unknown species of predatory dinosaur with shark-like teeth that would have been the T. rex of its day. It belongs to family of dinosaurs known as carcharodontosaurs, best known for their shark-like teeth. Named Ulughbegsaurus uzbekistanensis, it was at least 22 feet (seven meters) long and weighed more than a ton (1,000 kilograms) and would have roamed Central Asia about 90 million years ago.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

France bans unvaccinated American travelers

(CNN) — France has become the latest European country -- and the most significant tourism destination -- to remove the United States from its safe travel list, following EU recommendations in the wake of a US Covid spike. A French government decree issued on Thursday bumped the United States and...
ElectronicsPosted by
CNN

The best sales to shop this weekend: Dyson, AirPods Pro, Nordstrom and more

CNN — This weekend, you’ll find a deal on Amazon’s new Fire TV 4-Series, discounted Dyson fans and savings on designer styles from Nordstrom. All that and more below. Time is running out to shop ​​Nordstrom’s Summer Sale. The event features up to 60% off thousands of designer styles for men, women, kids and your home. Browse through all the department store deals if time isn’t a factor, or filter by your most beloved brands, including some of your favorites like The North Face, Free People, Ugg, Madewell, Levi’s and much more. Just be sure to buy your favorites soon; the best stuff has been known to sell out, and the deals will only last through Sunday.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Why the cash-for-honors allegations are embarrassing for Prince Charles

London (CNN) — Prince Charles' staff will tell you he's at his desk every day, often late into the night, reading reports that come in from his many charities, and scribbling notes and suggestions in the margins before sending them back. He has, more than any other Prince of Wales, redefined what it means to be heir apparent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy