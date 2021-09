As the COVID-19 vaccine was made available throughout the nation, US college and university campuses opened up. The University of Illinois campuses are among those that readily opened in-person courses again. This means students are encouraged, through the UIS vaccine policy, to receive one of the available COVID-19 vaccinations in order to attend on-campus courses. To live on-campus, students are required to have a COVID-19 vaccination. This requirement works to keep cases to an absolute minimum on campus, but will it work in the long run to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks on campus?