CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dunwoody, GA

Dunwoody to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

By Sammie Purcell
Posted by 
Reporter Newspapers
Reporter Newspapers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C3UnI_0bnAPiLq00

The city of Dunwoody will host a celebration in September in support of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event, called Latino and Hispanic Heritage Celebration, will take place on Sept. 26 at The Shops of Dunwoody near Taqueria Los Hermanos at 5500 Chamblee Dunwoody Road. From 12:30-4:30 p.m., attendees can enjoy live music, food demonstrations, dancing, and more, according to a press release.

Featured events and performers include the Tabula Rasa School Dancers, the education organization Corners Outreach, artisan chocolates by Chef Alejandra Peek, and Peruvian dancer Maria Andrea. To see more performers, please visit the city’s website.

The post Dunwoody to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month appeared first on Reporter Newspapers .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Reporter Newspapers

Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta, GA
425
Followers
343
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers covers Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

 http://www.reporternewspapers.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chamblee, GA
Local
Georgia Society
City
Dunwoody, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hispanic#Latino#The Shops Of Dunwoody#Corners Outreach#Peruvian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Brookhaven, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Worship services to return to historic Piedmont Heights church

The former Rock Spring Presbyterian Church will host worship services again. Saint Martin Lutheran Church announced Thursday that it will move its Sunday service and education to the historic church property in the Piedmont Heights neighborhood. It’s located at the corner of Piedmont Avenue and Rock Springs Road. Saint Martin had been operating out of […] The post Worship services to return to historic Piedmont Heights church appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Lenox Square to implement ‘Youth Supervision Policy’

Buckhead’s Lenox Square will soon require a parent or adult to accompany anyone under 18 years old at the mall after 3 p.m. The new “Youth Supervision Policy” is effective Sept. 21, according to an online notice from mall owner Simon Property Group. The policy states that guests under 18 will have to leave the […] The post Lenox Square to implement ‘Youth Supervision Policy’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Dunwoody police observe 20th anniversary of 9/11

To pay tribute to those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, Dunwoody police officers are wearing new badges and pins during the month of September. “Each of us remembers where we were when the United States was attacked on 9/11,” Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan said in a press release. “We also remember […] The post Dunwoody police observe 20th anniversary of 9/11 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Dunwoody to hold last summer concert at Brook Run Park

Dunwoody will host the last concert in its summer series at Brook Run Park on Sept. 11. The city’s summer concert series, called “Groovin’ on the Green,” started June 12 with the Josh Gilbert Band. The last free concert will feature the Atlanta-based group Greg Drews and the Truth, according to a press release.  Along […] The post Dunwoody to hold last summer concert at Brook Run Park appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Dunwoody asks for public input for two new parks

Dunwoody will host a public input event for two new city parks at Brook Run Park’s Food Truck Thursday event on Sept. 9.  During the event, residents are invited to offer input for what type of park amenities they would like to see at the former Austin Elementary School site at 5435 Roberts Drive and […] The post Dunwoody asks for public input for two new parks appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Sandy Springs resident named Braille teacher of the year

Sandy Springs resident Tracy Fitch hopes a recent honor will bring more attention to teachers who educate blind students. Fitch was named the 2021 Teacher of the Year for Excellence in Braille Instruction.  The Braille Institute said they picked Fitch for her 15-year career working with students who are visually impaired. They also honored her […] The post Sandy Springs resident named Braille teacher of the year appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

The evolution of Sandy Springs’ dining scene

Chef Todd Ginsberg and his partners had offers to expand their intown deli to the suburbs.   They looked at Avalon in Alpharetta and a food hall project in Marietta. Instead, they selected Sandy Springs for a new location of The General Muir. The New York-inspired Jewish deli opened this January at City Springs.  “We got […] The post The evolution of Sandy Springs’ dining scene appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Dunwoody Nature Center taps new executive director

The Dunwoody Nature Center has selected Nancy Longacre, a nonprofit leader, as its new executive director.  “We were committed to selecting the perfect candidate for the Nature Center,” said Board President Jany Brown in a press release. “Nancy’s leadership skills in the nonprofit sector, combined with her passion for our cause, make her the perfect […] The post Dunwoody Nature Center taps new executive director appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Dunwoody looks for volunteers for city-wide clean-up

The city of Dunwoody is looking for volunteers to help with its second annual clean up day on Oct. 16. The event, which the city calls “The Great Dunwoody Cleanup,” allows for residents to help tidy up the city by picking up trash and clearing debris from storm drains, according to a press release. Residents […] The post Dunwoody looks for volunteers for city-wide clean-up appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Worth Knowing: Dunwoody Woman’s Club marks 50 years of service

Fifty years ago, 19 Dunwoody women gathered in a private home to form an organization dedicated to community service. Thus began the Dunwoody Woman’s Club, one of the most significant organizations in Dunwoody history. “Dunwoody was really young then, mostly country,” said founding member Anne Baynham. “We weren’t aware of the significance of what we […] The post Worth Knowing: Dunwoody Woman’s Club marks 50 years of service appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Brookhaven, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Brookhaven City Centre team to host September pop-up events

The team behind Brookhaven’s City Centre master plan will meet the public at a series of pop-up events in September.  The pop-up events will take place throughout the month of September at the city’s weekly Wednesday food truck events in Blackburn Park at 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road, according to a press release. The dates for […] The post Brookhaven City Centre team to host September pop-up events appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Dunwoody’s Sen. Fran Millar Day receives backlash from some residents

A decision to dedicate a day to former State Sen. Fran Millar has some residents in the Dunwoody community pushing back.  During an Aug. 2 ceremony at Dunwoody City Hall, city and state officials gathered to celebrate the naming of the stretch of I-285 from exit 30 in DeKalb County to the Fulton County line […] The post Dunwoody’s Sen. Fran Millar Day receives backlash from some residents appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Visual ArtPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Spruill to announce art installation contest winner at Spirits for Spruill

The Spruill Center for the Arts will announce the winner of its art installation contest, called “AMPLIFY,” during an October fundraiser. The center’s annual fundraising event Spirits for Spruill will be held on Oct. 16 from 4-7 p.m. at the Spruill Gallery at 4681 Ashford Dunwoody Road. This is the fundraiser’s fourth year, and will […] The post Spruill to announce art installation contest winner at Spirits for Spruill appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Brookhaven, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Murals bring a bit of sunshine to Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital

As Moira Bucciarelli walked through the stairwell that leads from the employee parking deck to Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital one day in December 2020, the grime and gloom of the hall stood out to her more than usual.   “People were just throwing masks on the steps, or gloves, and the trash cans were overflowing,” Bucciarelli […] The post Murals bring a bit of sunshine to Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

My Top 5 Something: Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch

Lynn Deutsch was elected Mayor of Dunwoody in 2019, and has spent most of her term dealing with the ongoing pandemic. As events such as Lemonade Days unfold this weekend, and The Spruill Center for the Arts springs to life with new murals, Dunwoody is once again bustling with activity. More outdoor celebrations are planned, such […] The post My Top 5 Something: Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Brookhaven, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

‘Mondays with Madeleine’ town hall to host Elena Parent

State Sen. Elena Parent (D-Atlanta) will join Councilmember Madeleine Simmons at her monthly town hall.  Parent will join Simmons virtually on Aug. 30 from 6-7 p.m. The two will discuss legislative and redistricting developments, according to a press release. “It’s important that Brookhaven residents are informed and aware of the redistricting process and to get […] The post ‘Mondays with Madeleine’ town hall to host Elena Parent appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Lemonade Days returns today

Today marks the return of The Dunwoody Preservation Trust’s 21st-annual Lemonade Days Festival. The festival, which typically takes place in April, was canceled in 2020, and postponed earlier this year.  The festivities kick off Wednesday at 4 p.m. More than 30 carnival rides, a petting zoo, pony rides, food vendors, live music, the ever-popular “Dunwoody Idol” contest, and more, […] The post Lemonade Days returns today appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Southern Bistro owner remembered as ‘incredible businesswoman’

Long-time Sandy Springs restaurateur Nancy Goodrich, owner of Southern Bistro, has passed away. Goodrich, 64, died Aug. 13 after a “brief but valiant” battle with cancer, according to an obituary shared with Reporter Newspapers. Sixteen years ago, Goodrich opened her Sandy Springs restaurant, then called Nancy G’s Café and Bistro and later rebranded as Southern […] The post Southern Bistro owner remembered as ‘incredible businesswoman’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy