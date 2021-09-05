San Jose's Broadcom forecasts upbeat current-quarter sales on 5G bet, shares soar
Broadcom Corp, the San Jose, California-headquartered American multinational developer, manufacturer and supplier of a swathe of semiconductors ranging from data centre to software to wireless alongside industrial markets, had forecasted fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates later this week, as the Californian chipmaker seemed to be banking on a strong demand of its 5G semiconductors amid a broad-based adoption of the Gen-Z technology.www.financial-world.org
