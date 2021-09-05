San Jose's Broadcom forecasts upbeat current-quarter sales on 5G bet, shares soar

Shares of Lululemon hit an all-time high Thursday after it recorded a blowout quarter. The athletic apparel retailer’s North American sales rose 63% year over year in Q2, with international sales up 49%. The company said it is on track to hit 2023 revenue targets two years ahead of projections, by the end of 2021. Lululemon’s stock was up more than 13% in early trading Thursday, marking a record high of $434.22 in one day. Like other athletic apparel retailers, Lululemon has been a standout brand in the pandemic, especially as more people take on exercise as a regular hobby. The company...