CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Evan Stiles on How Torri Huske Prepped for Trials with 1 LCM Practice per Week

By Coleman Hodges
swimswam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStiles is a true swim nerd and a great storyteller, diving deep into Torri Huske's preparation for the 2021 Olympic Trials Current photo via Evan Stiles. We sat down with Evan Stiles, the head coach of Arlington Aquatic Club. Stiles is a true swim nerd and a great storyteller, diving deep into Torri Huske‘s preparation for the 2021 Olympic Trials. This includes Huske only being able to train in a long course pool once a week and how Stiles made the most of their time there.

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lcm#Diving#Olympic Trials#Arlington Aquatic Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Torri Huske, Embarking on Stanford Career, Named Swimming World H.S. Swimmer of the Year

Torri Huske, From Girls’ High School Swimmer of the Year to Olympic Medalist. (From August’s Swimming World Magazine) Torri Huske finished her high school career by setting national high school records in the 100-yard fly and 200 IM, and by being named Swimming World’s Female High School Swimmer of the Year for the second time (2019, 2021). The 18-year-old senior from Yorktown High School (Arlington, Va.) will be moving on to Stanford in the fall, but first, she set an American record in the 100-meter fly at U.S. Trials that earned her a trip to Tokyo to compete in her first Olympics, where she captured a silver medal.
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Commit Swimming: Writing Circuits in Commit

Courtesy of Commit Swimming, a SwimSwam partner Commit Swimming has been the industry leading performance management suite for coaches since... Commit Swimming has been the industry leading performance management suite for coaches since 2015. It helps swim coaches manage their team’s training and performance on a daily basis. Today, we...
Waterford, WIflowrestling.org

Prep Phenoms On A Collision Course At World Team Trials

Kylie Welker noticed things were different in the days following the Olympic Trials in April. A casual visit to Farm & Fleet near her hometown of Waterford, Wisconsin, turned into a celebrity sighting of sorts. “Hey, you’re that girl who made the Olympic Trials finals and is 17-year-old,” said a...
New York City, NYArgus Press

Prepping to play Djokovic without day-before practice, plan

NEW YORK (AP) — No one all year has figured out how to beat Novak Djokovic in a Grand Slam match. Now it’s Jenson Brooksby’s turn to try — and the way he, and his coach since age 7, went about things ahead of time was as original as the 20-year-old Californian’s playing style.
Sportsswimswam.com

How David Popovici Evolved into the Fastest 16-year-old in History

Popovici dissects all of his biggest meets this summer, talking through his mental growth and how each opportunity set him up for the next. Current photo via Andrea Masini / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. We sat down with David Popovici, the 16-year-old who set the pool on fire this summer at...
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Mount Water Polo Edged In One Goal Games On Ultimate Navy Day

EMMITSBURG, Md. (September 5, 2021) – The Mount St. Mary’s men’s water polo team battled in a pair of fierce competitions with Salem and Iona Sunday. In the end, the Tigers and Geals took the contests, defeating the Mount by one goal each. Jason O’Donnell continued his strong start, contributing...
Tucson, AZswimswam.com

USA Diving to Send 30 Athletes to the 2021 UANA Junior Pan Am Championships

USA Diving will be sending 30 athletes to the 2021 UANA Junior Pan American Diving Championships in Tucson, Arizona, October 05 – 10, 2021. Among the athletes named were 18-19 Junior National Champions Carson Tyler, Maxwell Weinrich and Daryn Wright as well as 11 & under Junior National Champion Barbara Chen, ElliReese Niday and Cristiano Garcia.
Sportsswimswam.com

Olympic Medalist Cody Miller, Wife Ali Expecting Second Baby

Olympic medalist Cody Miller and his wife, Ali, are expecting their second child together, he announced on social media on Saturday. “Baby #2 is in the OVEN! Axel’s getting a brother!” Miller wrote. The Indiana-based duo got married in 2017 and their first son, Axel, was born in November 2020....
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

PIAA 3A State Champion Quinn Buck Sends Verbal Commitment to Gamecocks

Central Bucks Swim Team sprinter Quinn Buck has verbally committed to the University of South Carolina for 2022-23. Current photo via Quinn Buck. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Comments / 0

Community Policy