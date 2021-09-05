Evan Stiles on How Torri Huske Prepped for Trials with 1 LCM Practice per Week
Stiles is a true swim nerd and a great storyteller, diving deep into Torri Huske's preparation for the 2021 Olympic Trials Current photo via Evan Stiles. We sat down with Evan Stiles, the head coach of Arlington Aquatic Club. Stiles is a true swim nerd and a great storyteller, diving deep into Torri Huske‘s preparation for the 2021 Olympic Trials. This includes Huske only being able to train in a long course pool once a week and how Stiles made the most of their time there.swimswam.com
