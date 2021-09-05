Evan Stiles on How Torri Huske Prepped for Trials with 1 LCM Practice per Week

Torri Huske, From Girls’ High School Swimmer of the Year to Olympic Medalist. (From August’s Swimming World Magazine) Torri Huske finished her high school career by setting national high school records in the 100-yard fly and 200 IM, and by being named Swimming World’s Female High School Swimmer of the Year for the second time (2019, 2021). The 18-year-old senior from Yorktown High School (Arlington, Va.) will be moving on to Stanford in the fall, but first, she set an American record in the 100-meter fly at U.S. Trials that earned her a trip to Tokyo to compete in her first Olympics, where she captured a silver medal.