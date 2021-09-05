CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Timberland owners in California suffer million-dollar losses as drought and fire kill trees

By Joshua Emerson Smith
sandiegouniontribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Hilburn listens to the crackle of a citizen band radio as he drives his gray pickup truck past a smoldering landscape along state Route 36 west of Lake Almanor. The Dixie fire moved through here days earlier and is still burning a few miles away, spewing a giant plume of smoke that looms over firefighters as they work with logging crews to widen a containment line around the road.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Storrie, CA
Local
California Industry
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Salvage Logging#Lightning Strikes#Cal Fire#W M Beaty Associates#The U S Forest Service#Sierra Pacific Industries#Caldor#Plumas#Even The Forest Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands

Larger U.S. businesses now won’t have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doing so is now federal policy. President Joe Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing. The new rules could affect as many as 100 million Americans, although it’s not clear how many of those people are currently unvaccinated.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy