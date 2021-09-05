CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

These San Diego jobs are expected to grow the most, and what’s next for the economy

By Phillip Molnar
sandiegouniontribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego County has struggled to regain its footing during the COVID-19 pandemic with a higher unemployment rate than the nation. However, there is strong growth in high-paying professions, and hourly wages are up. Wage growth was up across the United States during much of the pandemic. The Atlanta Federal Reserve said fewer people applied for work during the pandemic, requiring employers to increase wages. During the peak of the Great Recession, 6.5 unemployed workers applied for one open job, the Atlanta Fed said, compared to January when 1.5 unemployed job seekers applied for each opening. A major bright spot for San Diego County is venture capital funding. Also, there is anticipated growth across many professions, especially jobs related to health care.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

San Diego County, CA
