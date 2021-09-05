CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The ultimate goal is to serve the people': Local Salvation Army volunteers helping those affected by Hurricane Ida

By Kelci McKendrick
Three volunteers with the Salvation Army of Enid left on Aug. 30 to go to Louisiana to assist with feeding those who have been affected by Hurricane Ida.

Capt. Amanda Brittle, Adie Carlton and Colene Bowman are stationed in Gonzales, La., and have delivered thousands of meals — prepared by Texas Baptist Men — from canteen trucks since their arrival.

“This is what God called us to do — serve other people,” Amanda said.

Her husband, Capt. David Brittle, with the SAE, said the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services has responded to numerous natural disasters, transportation accidents, civil unrest situations and terrorist attacks since 1900.

The first step in getting volunteers prepared to respond to emergencies is going through the Salvation Army’s disaster training program, and when a disaster like Hurricane Ida. Amanda, Carlton and Bowman have all received disaster training and have responded to several disasters in the past.

“When (the Salvation Army) knows that there is a disaster coming up, we start putting people on standby,” David said. “They call all the different Salvation Armies throughout Oklahoma and Arkansas in our division and say, ‘Hey, this disaster is coming. If we need people, could you and are you willing to be deployed?’”

Amanda, Carlton and Bowman were in the first deployment, and David may leave for the second deployment on Sept. 13, which is when those three will return, though he won’t know for sure until a couple of days before.

SAE keeps its canteen truck serviced and stocked so it’s ready to go “at a moment’s notice” and can serve 1,500 meals within two hours, David said. The Salvation Army is partnered with Texas Baptist Men for Hurricane Ida relief.

“(The Baptist Men) cook the meals, and we serve the meals,” David said. “We make sure that we have kambrose gloves, sanitizer napkins, trash bags — we make sure that you have everything you need to serve a meal … so we have everything on the ground that we need. The only thing is food and preparation. Those are things that are on a day-by-day basis.”

Each morning, Amanda said they load up their canteen trucks with dry goods, ice, water and meals — her canteen served 900 meals Saturday — before heading out.

The canteens “rove,” trying to identify neighborhoods that are in need and go there, such as a neighborhood that had been without power for a week that Amanda went to on Saturday.

“You just go in, and you spend your day serving because there’s a lot of areas with no electricity and downed power lines,” she said. “The ultimate goal is to serve the people.”

Amanda said during disasters, there’s nothing more important than assisting those affected by them, and volunteering in this way means a lot to her personally.

“One of the reasons I volunteered is because my family went through Hurricane Katrina, so this is just a way for me to give back to other people who helped support us in our time of need,” Amanda said.

Amanda said the “need is great,” and support for any organization is appreciated, and she hopes people won’t forget about people impacted by Hurricane Ida “in a week.”

“These people are still here, and they may be in this situation for a while,” she said. “This is going to affect them for months to come.”

David said financial contributions are the best way to support the operation because the monetary donations can be used to buy what’s needed when it’s needed.

Checks can be dropped off at SAE, 518 N. Independence, and donations can be made to the Salvation Army online at www.disaster.salvation armyusa.org/give or by calling (800) 725-2769.

