La Crosse, WI

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $188,000

La Crosse Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVery well maintained, one owner home set on a spacious lot, in a nice southside location. Large living room/dining room combo. Kitchen with oak cabinets, ceramic tile floor and back splash, cute built-in table for 2. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath on the main level. Upstairs, there is an extra large bedroom and 1/2 bath. Lots of storage. The lower level has a family/rec room with built-in cabinets and a moveable bar, along with laundry and plenty of storage space. Breezeway between the house and garage is a perfect spot for relaxing on warm summer nights.Roof New in 2011. Newer electric June 2019. Water Heater 2012. Furnace - December 2016. A/C ? Plumbed for water softener. Old well - has been capped.

