Special Weather Statement issued for Frontier, Hayes, Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-05 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Frontier; Hayes; Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Frontier, southeastern Lincoln and eastern Hayes Counties through 745 AM CDT At 659 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Wellfleet, or 9 miles west of Curtis, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Curtis, Eustis, Wellfleet, Moorefield, Stockville, Medicine Creek Reservoir State Recreation Area, Maywood, Quick, Hansen Memorial Reserve State Wildlife Management Area, Willow View Campground, Freedom, Hayes Center State Wildlife Management Area, Marengo, Orafino, Bluegill Haven Campground, Red Willow Reservoir State Recreation Area and Dancing Leaf Earth Lodge. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 27 and 57. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
