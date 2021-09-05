CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Gunfire erupts at end of high school football game, police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
FILE (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE — Someone fired multiple gunshots at the end of the Julius L. Chambers High school football game on Friday, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to multiple shots fired at the end of the game while the parking lot was being cleared. They searched the area and found four shell casings at the visitor gate back entrance, CMPD said.

According to police, nobody was hurt in the shooting and the gunfire did not hit anything.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. It is unknown if the shots were aimed at anyone. Police also said they were not made aware of any issues earlier in the game.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

