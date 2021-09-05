Virtue of the Week: Commitment

Emerging from the increased demands for dismantling oppressive systems of racism, patriarchy, and colonization, the Clinical Mental Health Counseling (CMCH) department at Antioch University New England is taking steps to decolonize its curriculum. In the past year, the Clinical Mental Health Department formed a Social Justice Pedagogy Committee, Dr. Devona Stalnaker-Shofner, Dr. Syntia Santos Dietz, Dr. Amy Morrison, Dr. Deb Smith, and Dr. Cathy Lounsbury, to compile resources and examine best practices in social justice pedagogy, particularly those being integrated into the field of counselor education. Founded on the acknowledgment that much of the field of counseling is based on eurocentric ideas of human development and thriving, the members of the Social Justice Pedagogy Committee, Program Director Ali Corey, and other CMHC faculty are committed to reconstructing the program with an entirely new, socially just and equitable framework through a three-year social justice plan of action.
