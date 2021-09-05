Virtue of the Week: Commitment

The ongoing demands for more diverse and just systems in the United States affect each of us. NWTC wants to ensure that we are doing our part to make all students and staff feel welcome on our campuses. We realize that conversations around diversity, race, and social justice can be hard to have - even polarizing - but we ask that we give one another grace as we share our stories, experiences, and perspectives. We need to work together to make our campuses more inclusive environments.