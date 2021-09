The Frisco Realtor Who Famously Flew A Private Jet To Washington D.C. To Participate In The January 6 Insurrection Could Get Six Months In Jail, Some Fines. It’s been more than seven months since the January 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol building, in which a butt-ton of North Texans participated. And, finally, the other shoe seems like it’s ready to drop on those who traveled Washington, D.C. for the insurrection.