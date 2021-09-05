CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Dutch Grand Prix: F1 – live!

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the farce, the fun? Let’s hope so. Last week’s washout of a Belgian GP was a weekend to forget, the rain wreaking havoc and the eventual “race” lasting just a few minutes and happening entirely behind a safety car. Zandvoort has been the perfect antidote to all that. The...

MotorsportsRoad & Track

Alex Albon Will Drive for Williams F1 Next Year

The final piece of the puzzle has been placed. Alex Albon is set to join the Williams Formula 1 team for 2022, where he will be taking the seat vacated by a Mercedes-bound George Russell. Albon lost his Red Bull seat to Sergio Perez after a disappointing 2020 season, where...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

Formula 1: A string of misfortune strikes Lando Norris

After a brilliant string of points finishes with some shocking qualifying performances, Lando Norris has had a rough go of things for the last few Formula 1 races. Lando Norris’s fantastic performance has been one of the many excitements so far in the 2021 Formula 1 season. Currently placed fourth in the driver standings with 114 points and having held third place until this past weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, Norris has had a stellar year thus far.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

Red Bull has lodged questions with the FIA about design elements of the Mercedes F1 power unit, amid suspicions the team has found a way to super cool air in the plenum for a power boost. F1’s regulations are clear that there is a minimum temperature for air in the...
MotorsportsPosted by
MassLive.com

Dutch Grand Prix 2021 Qualifying: Live stream, start, TV channel, how to watch Formula 1 at Zandvoort

It’s qualifying day at the Dutch Grand Prix, a week after a rain-soaked Belgian Grand Prix at Spa reminded Formula 1 just how important qualifying can be. Hopefully, fans will actually get a race this weekend as Max Verstappen gets set to race in front of his home fans at CM.com Circuit Zandvoort. Verstappen and Red Bull continue to trail Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes after the reigning champs’ mid-season surge. However, Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Red Bull have been on the comeback trail, bouncing back from mechanical issues with what technically went down as a win last week at Spa. With any luck, we’ll get full points and a race by the end of the weekend. But for Saturday, it’s all about speed as racers vie for pole position.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

Following two very different races after the summer break, the Belgian GP washout and the exciting return of the Dutch GP, Max Verstappen has regained the lead in the F1 world drivers’ championship by three points over Lewis Hamilton. The final leg of F1’s post-summer triple-header also sees the second...
MotorsportsPosted by
The Independent

Dutch Grand Prix LIVE: Max Verstappen wins home race to leapfrog Lewis Hamilton in championship

Verstappen’s triumph, the 17th of his career, was greeted with emphatic celebrations by the 70,000-strong Zandvoort crowd.Hamilton finished as runner-up, with Valtteri Bottas third in the other Mercedes.Hamilton, who spent the final third of Sunday’s race complaining about his team’s strategy, now trails Verstappen by three points.Verstappen claimed a superb victory at the Dutch Grand Prix to knock Hamilton off the top of the championship standings.Follow all the action and live updates from the Dutch Grand Prix below: Read More Max Verstappen edges out Lewis Hamilton to land home pole in ZandvoortKimi Raikkonen out of Dutch Grand Prix after positive Covid-19 test
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Max Verstappen Has F1 Dutch Grand Prix Fans Seeing Orange in Zandvoort Win

Max Verstappen’s fans got exactly what they wanted. On Sunday Verstappen became the first Dutch Formula 1 driver to win on home soil, controlling proceedings at Zandvoort, the picturesque rollercoaster circuit adjacent to the North Sea. The win was the 17th of Verstappen’s blossoming Formula 1 career and no other driver in history has more victories without an F1 world championship.
Motorsportswtaq.com

Motor racing-Russell joins rise of the young guns to top of F1

LONDON (Reuters) – George Russell’s move to Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton’s team mate next year, announced on Tuesday, means every one of Formula One’s top teams will have a bright young star in its driver lineup. Russell is only 23, the same age as Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen...

