SAGINAW, MI - Packing the first box will be a sad moment for Kevin Jones. Jones is feeling bittersweet as he prepares to close his ‘Blactiquing’ exhibit for now after his three-month lease expires. Since mid-July, the Saginaw native has offered tours of his expansive collection of antiques and memorabilia featuring depictions of Black people, many of which feature racist caricatures or stereotypes.