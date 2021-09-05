CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Making Sense Of The Latest COVID-19 Surge In The U.S.

 5 days ago

NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Dr. Carlos del Rio, epidemiologist at Emory University, about the delta surge and the emergence of another coronavirus mutation. Exhausted health care workers disagreement over booster shots at the FDA, disappointing jobs numbers and a large part of this country still unvaccinated as a new variant is detected on these shores. 1,500 people are now dying a day from COVID. The turmoil brought on by this pandemic is far from over. In a moment, we'll hear about the fallout for the Biden administration. But first, we're going to get some perspective from epidemiologist Dr. Carlos del Rio of Emory University on what the fall and winter could bring.

