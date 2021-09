A police officer in Illinois was instructed to use music to disrupt an activist filming him, according to an incident report obtained by Motherboard. From Beverly Hills to Illinois, law enforcement officers are using “copyright hacking” in an attempt to prevent activists from posting videos of encounters to the internet. Over the past few months, some police have loudly broadcast copyrighted music when confronted by cameras. The logic is that the music should trigger recognition software used by platforms, and either prevent videos from being broadcast live on Instagram and YouTube or lead to them being taken down.