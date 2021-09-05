CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In 'Loteria,' Life And Death Battle For A Girl's Fate

NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Karla Valenti about her middle-grade novel, Loteria. Life and Death meet to play a game, choosing a girl who'll either live or die depending on who wins. LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:. On a hot day in Oaxaca City, a young girl named Clara is chosen for...

