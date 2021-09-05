Politics Chat: Biden's Approval Ratings Fall
After a summer that went badly, with a chaotic pull-out from Afghanistan and a fourth pandemic wave, the President sees his approval ratings drop and his agenda frustrated. Needless to say, this is not the way the White House wanted to see the summer end. It was supposed to be a time for the country to get back to normal - right? - and a time for President Joe Biden to promote the big spending plan at the heart of his domestic agenda. But instead, the crisis in Afghanistan dominated the administration's focus along with the pandemic's fourth wave. And on Friday, some disappointing economic news. Here's Biden.www.npr.org
