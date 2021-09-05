CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Of Texas Law Professor Breaks Down The State's Unusual Abortion Ban

Audio will be available later today. NPR's Lulu Garcia Navarro talks with University of Texas Law Professor, Elizabeth Sepper about the unique enforcement mechanism of the Texas abortion ban.

Texas Statefox26houston.com

Breaking down the new laws established in Texas from abortion to permitless carry

Nearly 700 laws are now in effect across the Lonestar state and several of them have sparked big reactions from both lawmakers and residents. Fox 26 spoke to our legal analyst Charlas "Big Angry" Adams about three of the laws that have gained the most attention, including the fetal heartbeat bill, permitless carry and new voting protocols. Adams is making the case that many of the changes are not as simple as they seem.
Texas StateNPR

Director Of Texas Alliance For Life Discusses The State's New Abortion Law

This has been one of the most consequential weeks in decades for abortion rights in America. The Supreme Court's decision not to intervene in a Texas law banning most abortions suddenly imposed the most stringent limits in the U.S. on the procedure. We spoke yesterday with an abortion rights advocate in Texas, and we're joined now by Joe Pojman, executive director of the Texas Alliance for Life.
Texas StateTimes Daily

Justice Dept. sues Texas over state's new abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department on Thursday sued Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted “in open defiance of the Constitution." Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without...
Congress & CourtsNPR

Justice Breyer Says Supreme Court Upholding Texas Abortion Ban Was 'Very, Very Wrong'

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has written a book about the court, its future with an ultra-conservative supermajority and why, even though he's in the liberal minority, he's doubtful about proposals to change the court's structure - the title of his new book, "The Authority Of The Court And The Peril Of Politics." Justice Breyer sat down for a lengthy interview with NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg.
Texas Statethedallasnews.net

US Sues to Block Texas Law Banning Most Abortions in State

WASHINGTON - The U.S. government sued the southwestern state of Texas on Thursday to try to block its new law that bans abortions in the state after about six weeks of pregnancy, the most restrictive anti-abortion statute in the country. Attorney General Merrick Garland, at a Washington news conference, said...
Florida StateVanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey responded to President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday about sweeping new federal vaccine requirements. “Once again, President Biden has missed the mark. His outrageous, overreaching mandates will no doubt be challenged in the courts. Placing more burdens on both employers and employees during a pandemic with the rising inflation rates and lingering labor shortages is totally unacceptable.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Biden administration allowing Afghan children who arrived in US without a parent to stay with adult they travelled with

The Biden administration is adjusting processing guidance for all Afghan children who arrived in the US without a parent, the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department has said. The US will allow the Afghan children to stay with the adult they travelled with, the guidance issued over the weekend by the agency said.The Health and Human Services Department issued fresh guidance over the weekend that outlined steps to avoid Afghan children being separated from adults who are their caregivers upon arrival to the US.Ned Price, the US State Department spokesperson has said last week that “very few Afghan children are...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Major Florida newspaper shreds DeSantis over governor’s Covid response

The editorial board of The Miami Herald has published a stinging rebuke of Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ latest statement regarding the Covid-19 vaccine.On Friday, Mr DeSantis referred to getting the Covid vaccine as a “personal choice”, something with which the Herald took issue in Tuesday’s editorial.“Getting the Covid vaccine is not a ‘personal choice’. It never was, really, but the onslaught of cases fueled by the Delta variant has removed any doubt,” the board writes in an editorial titled “Your ‘personal choice’ not to get COVID vaccine is putting our ‘healthcare heroes’ at risk.”“And yet that’s not what Florida’s...
Colorado Stategetboulder.com

Meet the New Dean of Colorado Law: Doctor Lolita Buckner Inniss

Law professor. Feminist legal scholar. Author. Next stop on Dr. Lolita Buckner Inniss’ journey through the ranks of academia: CU Boulder. We explore the past, present and future of the first Black Colorado Law dean and just the second woman to hold this. high-ranking leadership role at the university. By...
Texas StateNPR

SCOTUS Ruling On Texas Abortion Law Could Foreshadow The End Of Roe V. Wade

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. The Supreme Court's recent ruling allowing a Texas anti-abortion law to go into effect has implications for the future of abortion, law enforcement and the future of the Supreme Court. My guest Ian Millhiser has been writing about that decision, the court's voting rights decisions, the increasing use of the shadow docket and the court's larger move to the right. In his new book "The Agenda: How A Republican Supreme Court Is Reshaping America," he writes that while Congress has become increasingly polarized and dysfunctional, the Supreme Court has become the locus of policymaking in the U.S., and the policies are largely very conservative. Three of the six conservative justices were appointed by President Trump. Millhiser says some of the court's least understood and most arcane decisions are fundamentally reshaping our nation. He's a senior correspondent for Vox where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution and threats to liberal democracy in the U.S. Millhiser is a lawyer and clerked for Judge Eric L. Clay of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit.

