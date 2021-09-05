Hop harvest underway in the Yakima Valley, with growers cautiously optimistic

Hop harvest is underway at Black Star Ranch in Moxee, with bine-packed trucks pulling into the Bell Road processing plant on a steady basis. Black Star started with its Cluster variety, which as hops go isn’t quite as bitter as those prized by many craft brewers. Harvest of the more intense and highly sought Citra variety won’t begin for another couple weeks, said Ben St. Mary, a Black Star Ranch partner and hops operation manager. His family has grown hops and apples for more than 80 years and has 300 acres in apples and around 850 acres in hops.