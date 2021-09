South Alabama cornerback Devin Rockette was back at practice Thursday and has been cleared to play Saturday at Bowling Green, head coach Kane Wommack said. Rockette suffered a head injury when he was the victim of an (uncalled) blindside block during the second quarter of the Jaguars’ 31-7 victory over Southern Miss on Saturday. He sat out the remainder of the game and did not practice Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday as he went through concussion protocol.