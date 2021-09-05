2 insane trades the Nets need to make to reach the NBA Finals

Despite bannering a big three of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets fell short of their goal of winning an NBA championship last season after getting bounced by the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks in the second round. On paper, the Nets were undoubtedly the favorites to come out of the East. However, injuries became Brooklyn’s main concern for majority of the regular season and that became the exact reason for their demise in the playoffs. That just goes to show that no matter how star-studded a team can be, a clean bill of health is still one of the most important factors of success in the NBA.