Skagit Views — No limits to breathtaking images

As summer winds to a close of sorts, there is still no shortage of spectacular images to be captured, and three of the examples are featured this week in Skagit Views.

The continued participation of our readers is much appreciated, so please keep the pictures coming.

As always — in the interest of safety, remember to take care to practice social distancing, and make sure to keep you and your group out of harm’s way at all times (especially when in close proximity to the critters — of all sizes — who share this area with us.)

Please send high-res digital jpegs — preferably as attachments 2MB or larger — to features@skagitpublishing.com.