6-Points: USC Football 30, San José State 7

The 2021 college football season started with a bang last week, and while the Week 2 slate does not appear to be nearly as filling, there are a number of big games for fans to sink their teeth into. The game of the day might have been played in the noon slot, as No. 12 Oregon pulled off the road upset at No. 3 Ohio State in a rematch of the 2015 national title game. But the action didn't stop there. No. 10 Iowa pulled away from in-state foe No. 9 Iowa State in the first Cy-Hawk Game featuring a pair of top 10 teams in its history.