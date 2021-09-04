CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
6-Points: USC Football 30, San José State 7

By Jordan Moore
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USC defense scored as many points as it gave up in a dominant season-opening display against a talented San Jose State offense. The Trojans put together a comprehensive defensive performance, holding the Spartans to 67 yards rushing and forcing 22 incompletions. "We trusted our game plan," said senior DB Greg Johnson. "Coach [Orlando] talked to us at halftime and we made our adjustments, but just trusting our game plan let us ride it out and execute on defense. Ultimately we got the win."

