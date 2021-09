Downtown Buffalo is getting a new grocery store soon and it's hiring! The store, which is named the Braymiller Market, is expected to open on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, according to a sign on the door. The store is located at the corner of Ellicott and Clinton streets, right across from the downtown Central Library. The 20,000-square feet store was slated to open in the spring of 2021, then summer, so I am not sure how concrete the 15th is.