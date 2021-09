Soccer Aid returns this month for the 10th year of the charity football match, featuring Usain Bolt, Wayne Rooney and Rivaldo among a star-studded cast. Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium will play host to the event, which was established by singer Robbie Williams in 2006. The match between England and a World XI will see a host of former footballers and celebrities take to the field.The stadium will host more than 60,000 spectators while millions more will watch on TV as the event raises money for Unicef. Here is everything you need to know.When is Soccer Aid 2021?This year’s Soccer Aid...