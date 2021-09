My son who is 4 and a half years old has been attending Cornerstone Child Development Center in Salisbury for around four years. A few weeks ago, I received a letter from the director of all the daycare facilities of their new hours of 7 a.m.-5 p.m. instead of their normal hours of 6 a.m.-6 p.m. The reasoning was in part due to a staffing shortage, which I sympathize with, as it seems like many industries across the country are facing this same dilemma. Also, to be clear, I am very thankful for this facility and all their hard work and dedication as they have poured into my son the last 4 years.