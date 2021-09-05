CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware State

COVID-19 vaccine not required in Delaware schools, but many holding voluntary clinics

Posted by 
WHYY
WHYY
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. K-12 schools are opening fully this week in Delaware with a statewide mask mandate in place. And while vaccinations against COVID-19 are not required, several schools are hosting clinics as cases and hospitalizations have escalated in recent weeks to six-month highs.

whyy.org

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Health
Wilmington, DE
COVID-19 Vaccines
New Castle, DE
Government
Wilmington, DE
Health
Wilmington, DE
Government
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware COVID-19 Vaccines
City
New Castle, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#Covid 19 Vaccine#High School#Vaccinations#Seaford Middle School#Delcastle And Hodgson#Whyy News#Delawareans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WHYY

Loophole allows some Pennsylvania students to avoid masking

An apparent loophole in Pennsylvania’s mask mandate for schools is making it easier for some students to go to class without having to cover their faces, even as state education regulators sought to make an example of one openly defiant school board. The state health secretary’s order requiring masks to...
Delaware StatePosted by
WHYY

Lost vax card? Online portal designed to help Delawareans access vaccine records

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. Proving you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 is becoming more important. Some employers are requiring workers to get vaccinated before returning to the office. Delaware state employees are required to get the vaccine by September 30 or submit to regular testing. Some restaurants in our region are also requiring customers to prove their vaccinated status.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
WHYY

The Covid-19 vaccine & personal choice

Amidst a public health crisis and the spread of misinformation on social media, the Covid-19 vaccine has become a hotly debated matter of personal choice. While the US protects freedom of speech and expression, many fully vaccinated Americans are frustrated with anti-vaccine advocates who rail against mandates and actively discourage others not to get the shot. In what president Biden is calling “a pandemic of the unvaccinated”, many people still lack access to the vaccine or are quietly hesitant about long-term effects. We talk with TARA HAELLE, freelance science journalist and author of “Vaccination Investigation: The History and Science of Vaccines.” And with ICU beds and ventilators running out in many states, should people who’ve refused the vaccine get the same treatment as those with breakthrough cases? Bioethics professor at NYU Grossman School of Medicine ARTHUR CAPLAN joins the discussion about blame, responsibility and the complicated ethics that follow a “personal choice.”
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

Pew Center grants $10.2 million for digital and diversity efforts

The Pew Center for Arts and Heritage will distribute $10.2 million in arts grants over the next fiscal year. Thirty organizations in the Philadelphia region will receive grants ranging from $120,000 to $480,000, much of it targeted for pandemic relief, as well as strengthening internal diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.
Public HealthPosted by
WHYY

Could a vaccine mandate lead to a ‘mass exodus’ of nursing home staff?

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. With the federal government’s announcement of vaccine mandates for nursing homes on top of state requirements, operators of nursing facilities say the result could be employees leaving in droves. The Biden administration recently proposed regulations that...
Delaware StatePosted by
WHYY

Delaware reports first case of West Nile virus since 2018

Health officials in Delaware have announced the state’s first case of the West Nile virus since 2018. The Division of Public Health said in a news release on Friday that a 69-year-old Kent County man was infected. An investigation is underway to confirm any travel history or sources that could...

Comments / 0

Community Policy