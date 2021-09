The Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada was home to a solid night of fights at UFC Vegas 36: Brunson vs. Till. The card saw three (T)KOs, two submissions and four decisions. The undercard opened with a hard-fought battle between Dalcha Lungiambula and Marc-Andre Barriault that saw the Canadian “Powerbar” get his hand raised. That was followed by Julian Erosa scoring the upset when he secured a second-round D’arce choke of Charles Jourdain that left him gasping for “Air.” Jack Shore, the firmest chalk on the card, won the lopsided unanimous decision over Liudvik Sholinian, as expected. The “Meatball” Molly McAnn took the unanimous decision victory over Ji Yeon Kim in a fantastic battle to close out the prelims.