NFL Preview 2021: Why Bucs Will, Won’t Repeat As Super Bowl Winners

By Marcus Kwesi O'Mard
NESN
NESN
 5 days ago
Did We Just Get First Legit Answer To Malcolm Butler Super Bowl Mystery?. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trying to run it back. The Super LV champions are returning all 22 offensive and defensive starters for the 2021 NFL season in an effort to repeat as champions. The 2003-2004 New England Patriots were the last back-to-back Super Bowl winners and even they didn’t do it with the same cast of starters both seasons. In fact, the Bucs are the NFL’s first reigning champions to return all 22 starters since the 1977 Oakland Raiders who, it’s worth noting, did not repeat as Super Bowl winners.

