Once again, trade rumours are swirling around the Toronto Maple Leafs and P.K. Subban. I find this one hard to ignore due to one simple fact: the team has not extended Morgan Rielly. Make no mistake, Rielly’s departure is happening. If he is not traded, he will become a free agent next summer, and he’ll get paid far more than Toronto can afford. Acquiring Subban could fill the void left by Rielly. Also, a deal with the New Jersey Devils could be the answer to a few problems.