Position preview: At running back, all eyes on Saquon Barkley
While the New York Giants fielded one of the worst offenses in the NFL last year, their problems couldn’t be laid at the feet of the running backs. It was widely assumed that their running game would be dead in the water when Saquon Barkley tore his ACL after averaging just 1.2 yards per carry in the first two weeks of the season. The team hoped Devonta Freeman would right the ship and help stabilize their offense, but he too was injured. So it was a definite surprise when the platoon of Wayne Gallman Jr. and Alfred Morris nearly carried the offense to a NFC East crown.www.bigblueview.com
Comments / 0