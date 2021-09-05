There is no real physical health without mental health

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness among adults in the United States. Depending on the type of anxiety, it can manifest in numerous ways from sweating and fast breathing to hair pulling and shaking. Personally, I've experienced all of these symptoms and then some, but there are ways to cope. As someone who's been in therapy for over five years, I've learned some techniques that have helped me stay calm, such as journaling and deep breathing. I spoke with licensed therapists about some anxiety-relief techniques they use with their clients, and now you can practice these at home. These are just some to try, but there are many others out there.