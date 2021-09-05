CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

There is no real physical health without mental health

By Rob Ston
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is observed with experiments that a bad physical health lead to increased risk of mental health problems. Conversely, poor mental health can negatively affect your physical health, leading to an increased risk of certain diseases. Not only is it important to think about physical and mental health as a whole, all health with your doctor and therapist; it is also important when considering your own personal care routine and habits. Taking care of yourself is just as important to your physical health fitness (think: food, sleep, exercise) and your mental health.

Mental HealthWho What Wear

5 Techniques to Relieve Your Anxiety When It's High

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness among adults in the United States. Depending on the type of anxiety, it can manifest in numerous ways from sweating and fast breathing to hair pulling and shaking. Personally, I've experienced all of these symptoms and then some, but there are ways to cope. As someone who's been in therapy for over five years, I've learned some techniques that have helped me stay calm, such as journaling and deep breathing. I spoke with licensed therapists about some anxiety-relief techniques they use with their clients, and now you can practice these at home. These are just some to try, but there are many others out there.
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

The Emotional Sign That You Have A High IQ

How high intelligence could have a mental cost for some. Disorders of mood could be the price some people pay for high intelligence, research finds. Psychologists have found that higher childhood IQ is linked to features of bipolar disorder in young adulthood. The research adds fuel to the debate over...
Mental HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This mental health drug may harm your brain health

Until the 1990s, antipsychotic medications were primarily given to people with schizophrenia. But since then their use has expanded to major depression and a range of pediatric, adult, and geriatric disorders, including anxiety, insomnia, and autism, for which one in five patients are prescribed anti-psychotics. Because it is believed that...
Mental HealthPosted by
Best Life

Your Stroke Risk Is 85 Percent Higher If You Sleep Like This, Study Says

Whether you have to sleep with the fan on or need three pillows to doze off, we all have our preferences when it comes to our nightly routines. But aside from a cranky morning or a stiff neck, many of us don't think about the way these sleeping habits can have a serious impact on our overall health. Recent research has found that the way you sleep could significantly increasing your chances of having a stroke. Read on to find out if your sleep routine is raising your stroke risk by 85 percent.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Do I Have ADHD? 8 Subtle Signs in Adults

Do you think you might have ADHD, but aren’t quite sure? Sometimes, the signs are more subtle than you’d think. If you’ve ever wondered whether you have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), you’re not alone. When many people hear the term “ADHD,” they often think of how it presents in...
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Depression, According to Science

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 National Health Interview Survey, 4.7 percent of adults over the age of 18 experience regular feelings of depression, with about 1 out of every 6 adults will have depression at some time in their life. While everyone experiences sadness on occasion, how is depression different, who is most likely to get it and what is the number one cause? Read on to learn everything you need to know about depression—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Why Do Mental Health Professionals Avoid Diagnosing Borderline Personality Disorder?

Mental health providers can be reluctant to diagnose BPD and other personality disorders due to diagnosis criteria, insurance, and stigma. Not diagnosing BPD, where appropriate, can adversely affect treatment. Traits of BPD can be communicated without formally diagnosing the full personality disorder. Many mental health professionals are reluctant to diagnose...
Mental HealthScientific American

Adolescent Mental Health? There’s a ‘Vaccine’ for That

Ask any teenager if they would like to talk about mindfulness and mood thermometers with their peers a dozen times in one school year, and most would decline the opportunity. But ask them instead if they would like a vaccine to ward off the worst mental health impacts of the past year and a half, and most would raise their hands without thinking.
WorkoutsLancaster Farming

Exercise for Brain Health?

Did you know that since 2012, September has been known as World Alzheimer’s Month? Many organizations worldwide promote education and awareness on a variety of Alzheimer’s disease issues, found at worldalzmonth.org. Some of these organizations’ main goals are to increase education about risk reduction and behavior. According to the Alzheimer’s...
Mental HealthDr Frank Lipman

Can Microdosing Help Mental Health?

Research into the therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs has gained traction in recent years, as indicated by the popularity of journalist Michael Pollan’s 2018 bestseller How to Change Your Mind. Studies have largely focused on psilocybin (the active compound in “magic mushrooms”), MDMA (also known as ecstasy), and LSD. The...
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

New Fitbit tracks mental health

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new Fitbit feature will not just track your physical health it will also track your mental health. The fitness tech company says its “Fitbit Charge Five” tracker will be able to keep score on how mentally and physically ready you are for the day. The...
Mental HealthClickOnDetroit.com

U-M study: Youth report improved physical, mental health after spending time outdoors

ANN ARBOR – Spending time in nature could help children and teens feel better, according to a new survey by the University of Michigan. Researchers used a text messaging poll called MyVoice for their study to gather quick and qualitative responses from teens and young adults ages 14-24. Five open-ended questions were sent to 1,174 participants in September 2020 that aimed to understand how youth perceived nature.
Mental Healthgoodmenproject.com

Recovery-Oriented Mental Health

The following interview is part of a “future of mental health” interview series that will be running for 100+ days. This series presents different points of view about what helps a person in distress. I’ve aimed to be ecumenical and included many points of view different from my own. I hope you enjoy it. As with every service and resource in the mental health field, please do your due diligence. If you’d like to learn more about these philosophies, services, and organizations mentioned, follow the links provided.
Mental Healthyourteenmag.com

Parenting and Mental Health: The Importance of Prioritizing Mental Health

For the past year and a half, we’ve all experienced collective trauma caused by a global pandemic. A major news talking point has been our country’s “second pandemic”: a mental health crisis among children and adolescents resulting from the circumstances surrounding COVID-19. This crisis isn’t news to many of us parents who have lived each day of the pandemic with our kids.
Mental HealthPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Nurture the mental health of veterans

What has become lost in the unwavering fight to prove which administration was responsible for the dismay in Afghanistan is the effect it’s having on veterans of the war. Men and women, some who served multiple tours in the theater over the 20-year war, watched in anguish as their relentless effort and sacrifice disappeared in a matter of eight days. But for those who made the physical and emotional sacrifice are in the most need of compassion and support.
Detroit, MImichiganchronicle.com

September Brings Mental Health to the Forefront

Detroit resident E’yandra Otis almost took his life in 2016 after facing emotional turmoil and the loss of numerous family members and friends in recent years. “I spent so much time in the funeral home I felt that I worked there,” Otis told the Michigan Chronicle of cousins and friends of his who tragically died. “It was a lot — a long year.”
Austin, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Heading Health opens mental health clinic in Rollingwood

Mental health provider Heading Health is now open in west Travis County at 3001 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 220, Austin. The clinic provides services for those seeking to address mood and anxiety issues. Treatment options include teletherapy and medications with the idea of reducing the stigma associated with mental health and associated treatments. 512-777-2591. www.headinghealth.com.

