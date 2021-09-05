There is no real physical health without mental health
It is observed with experiments that a bad physical health lead to increased risk of mental health problems. Conversely, poor mental health can negatively affect your physical health, leading to an increased risk of certain diseases. Not only is it important to think about physical and mental health as a whole, all health with your doctor and therapist; it is also important when considering your own personal care routine and habits. Taking care of yourself is just as important to your physical health fitness (think: food, sleep, exercise) and your mental health.thriveglobal.com
