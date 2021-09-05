'The ultimate goal is to serve the people': Local Salvation Army volunteers helping those affected by Hurricane Ida
Three volunteers with the Salvation Army of Enid left on Aug. 30 to go to Louisiana to assist with feeding those who have been affected by Hurricane Ida. Capt. Amanda Brittle, Adie Carlton and Colene Bowman are stationed in Gonzales, La., and have delivered thousands of meals — prepared by Texas Baptist Men — from canteen trucks since their arrival.www.vanceairscoop.com
