Enid, OK

'The ultimate goal is to serve the people': Local Salvation Army volunteers helping those affected by Hurricane Ida

By Kelci McKendrick
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree volunteers with the Salvation Army of Enid left on Aug. 30 to go to Louisiana to assist with feeding those who have been affected by Hurricane Ida. Capt. Amanda Brittle, Adie Carlton and Colene Bowman are stationed in Gonzales, La., and have delivered thousands of meals — prepared by Texas Baptist Men — from canteen trucks since their arrival.

