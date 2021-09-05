CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

I keep wondering the same thing

tigernet.com
 5 days ago

Per ESPN- L Dixon 1 carry for 10 yards. I don’t follow the new stories year round, But figured when I saw pace and shipply start it was a recruiting thing. Then I saw steady amount of Pace. Who I don’t even remember playing last year. Shipply also played a good bit but he does not appear to be faster than Dixon and certainly does not know the position. So I am just confused here why those 2 appeared to have most of the carries. We had 23 rushing attempts last night, 1 for Dixon, who I thought would be our starter.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn L Dixon 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s 2-word message to Cedric Ceballos battling COVID-19 in ICU

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent some positive energy on Wednesday to former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos, who is currently in the hospital battling COVID-19. It certainly looks the virus is taking a toll on Ceballos. Wade surely isn’t the only one who is hoping Ceballos will make a full recovery.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that three-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell has a new home. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back is headed back to the AFC North to play for one of the Steelers rivals: the Baltimore Ravens. The news comes just one day after the Ravens worked out the 29-year-old.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's how much money NFL officials make working games

When it comes to money made in the NFL, it’s no secret as to how much players and coaches make. Being one of the top money-making sports machines, lucrative contracts are given out left and right in today’s NFL. But how about the officials? They need to get paid as well, having to officiate the game and keep players' safety in mind. Here’s everything you need to know about NFL officials’ pay.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Getting Crushed For Decision During Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The 2021 NFL season is officially underway as the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off. Tom Brady and company took the field to defend their Super Bowl title against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Both offenses struggled in the early portion of the first quarter, but the offensive lull came to a swift end.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Everyone’s Asking The Same Thing About Ezekiel Elliott In 1st Half

The Dallas Cowboys are not feeding Ezekiel Elliott in the first half of tonight’s game, and fans and media alike have taken notice. Through nearly two quarters against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys have relied on Dak Prescott and his group of talented wide receivers. The Dallas passing game has accounted for both touchdowns and is the main reason the Cowboys lead 16-14.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

NFL referee Terry Killens caught making up penalty on hot mic?

NFL official Terry Killens had an embarrassing moment during Thursday night’s season-opening game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During the second quarter of the game, Bucs center Ryan Jensen was called for taunting, while Carlos Watkins was called for unnecessary roughness. The penalties offset, which gave the Bucs first-and-10 at the Dallas 24. They ended up scoring a touchdown on the possession.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Playing Alabama Week 1

On Saturday afternoon, No. 1 Alabama took the field for what was supposed to be a good game against No. 14 Miami. The Crimson Tide entered the game as heavy favorites. However, analysts around the country through star quarterback D’Eriq King could keep the Hurricanes close – at least until the second half.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Cris Collinsworth Tonight

The 2021 NFL season got underway at Raymond Jones Stadium on Thursday night. It was fitting that Cris Collinsworth was on the call. Collinsworth began his 2021 regular season commentary in the booth with his infamous slide. The NBC broadcaster joined partner Al Michaels by sliding himself and his chair into the broadcast picture ahead of Thursday’s game.
NFLESPN

Giraffe named for Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow dies after falling ill

A young giraffe named for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and former LSU star Joe Burrow died Wednesday, a day after falling ill. Officials at the Baton Rouge Zoo said in a release Thursday that the 20-month-old giraffe named Burreaux had died after developing a sudden onset of symptoms Tuesday, including a severe cough and overall agitation.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing After McKenzie Milton’s Return

That’s what everyone in the college football world seems to be saying on Sunday night following the return of star quarterback McKenzie Milton. Milton, one of the country’s best quarterbacks during his time at UCF, appeared to be done with football following a devastating leg injury in 2018. His surgeon said he wasn’t aware of any players who made their way back from the injuries he suffered.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Zimmer’s Quote About Kirk Cousins Is Going Viral

It’s never a good sign if your starting quarterback and head coach have a contentious relationship, but that seems to be exactly what’s happening in Minnesota. Just last month, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer publicly expressed his frustrations with starting QB Kirk Cousins for his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. More recently, the Minnesota coach criticized his quarterback’s tendency to settle for check-downs instead of pushing the ball downfield.
NFLBBC

'Black national anthem' makes its debut at the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off professional American football's first game of the season. But before they did, fans heard something a little different. It started as a song to celebrate the president who emancipated America's slaves. Its writer thought little about it afterwards, but it took on a life of its own.
Columbus, OHPosted by
The Spun

NCAA Has Denied Ohio State Football Transfer’s Waiver

The Ohio State football program has just received some tough transfer-related news. On Thursday, head coach Ryan Day told reporters that the NCAA has denied a transfer waiver for former USC linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, per Ohio State insider Joey Kaufman of the The Columbus Dispatch. If this waiver had been...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown’s puzzling postgame outfit roasted by Bruce Arians

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started their title retention drive on a winning note after beating the Dallas Cowboys in nail-biting fashion on Thursday, 31-29. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians had to pull out all the tricks in the dying minutes to escape the gritty Cowboys, who were led by the comebacking Dak Prescott. Tom Brady was once again masterful for the defending champions, with Leonard Fournette, Antonio Brown, and Ryan Succop, who made the game-winning field goal, also providing key contributions.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Were the Referees cheating to help Tom Brady and the Buccaneers last night?

Dallas Cowboys fans should happy because it was a hell of a fight last night, but did the Buccaneers get some help? I hate blaming the referees, but last night there were a few plays that make you wonder. During the second quarter, Bucs center Ryan Jensen was called for taunting while Carlos Watkins was called for unnecessary roughness. The two penalties actually off-set one another. The Buccaneers would end up going on to score that drive, but look at this audio.

Comments / 0

Community Policy