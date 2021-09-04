CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expedition 65 Thread

NASASpaceFlight.com
 7 days ago

Welcome to the Planet Marseille Smiling face with sunglassesSo much to say about the Phocaean city, one post will not be enough! So here is a collage worthy of its diversity, from the maze of the Panier to the northern districts, like its opening onto the world. Senior Member. Posts:...

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

Hurtigruten Expeditions adds White Sea itinerary

Hurtigruten Expeditions is adding the White Sea in Russia's far north to its list of destinations. The 17-day Expedition Cruise to the White Sea - Norway and Russia Adventure itinerary will launch Oct. 6, departing Bergen, Norway, and sailing north along the Norwegian coast. Highlights in Norway include scenic fjords,...
AstronomyNASASpaceFlight.com

Lunar Crater Radio Telescope

I would think a flat phased-array type telescope would be a whole lot easier to build. Just unroll it in sections. Orders of magnitude more expensive per collection area tho. Some weirdo freaky entrepreneur has recently been pushing the boundaries of phased array antennas. Reckons he can get the price right down! Launched a couple of satellites and reckons he can connect the world! :-0 Must be bonkers. Applying internet tec to radio telescopes, is like using a car motor to control fins on a rocket! Who would put fins on a rocket in any case. Mad! Any way, why would he get into radio telescopes, its not like he has spaceships all over, like at Mars and such. He hasn't even launched tourists to the edge of space, and all the billionaires did that yesterday!
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

Moon Starship

PS: This brings up a question, though: Do we know if the LETS requirement is only for the poles, or does it have to work at all latitudes?. One of the five DRM's require "global" access; the other four are "South Pole". That was as of HLS Appendix N BAA Release Jul-2021.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

The world turns sideways in trippy, glowing Earth photo from the International Space Station

City lights cling to a tilted Earth as orange atoms slice through space in a stunning, surreal new photo taken aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Thomas Pesquet, a French astronaut who arrived at the ISS for his second spaceflight in April 2021, captured the trippy image on July 30 while taking in the view from the space station's cupola — a domed, seven-windowed observation room that peeps out of the station's side. Looking out at Earth, Pesquet was particularly taken by the interplay of man-made and celestial light before him, the European Space Agency astronaut wrote in a post on Flickr.
TV & VideosDiscovery

Explore the Paranormal with Expedition X

Scientist Phil Torres and paranormal researcher Jessica Chobot are continuing to investigate history’s strangest legends and mysteries around the world with host Josh Gates in an all-new season of EXPEDITION X. In a heart-pounding new season, Josh sends Jessica, a supernatural true believer, and Phil, a curious skeptic, to work...
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

ULA General Discussion Thread

Does ULA have to stop buying RD-180's for any commercial launches? I know they can't use them for military satellites. They could buy some more to be able to launch Amazons web if BE-4's problems aren't worked out. Since ULA was the only customer for the RD-180 and since ULA...
Aerospace & Defenseutdailybeacon.com

Rumor Has It… NASA wanted off the planet

We all know that only 5% of our oceans have been explored. Humans have inhabited the earth for so long now, advancing yearly in technology and resources, so why has so little been explored? I think we found something in that 5% that made us want to, essentially, get off the planet.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Seven unforgettable voyages with Aurora Expeditions

Aurora Expeditions takes guests to some of the most incredible places on the planet. Its fleet of state-of-the-art ships harness the latest advancements in naval design and technology, while their small size gives guests access to some of the most untouched spots. With a professional and experienced expedition team on...
Aerospace & DefenseSpace.com

Russian Soyuz rocket sends classified military payload to orbit

Russia's ministry of defense sent a classified payload into orbit on a Soyuz rocket Thursday (Sept. 9), according to state media outlet TASS. The spacecraft lifted off Thursday (Sept. 9) at 3:59 p.m. EDT (1959 GMT or 10:59 p.m. local time in Moscow) from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia, a Russian-language TASS report stated.
Pasadena, CANASA

NASA's Perseverance Rover Collects Puzzle Pieces of Mars' History

The rocks it has analyzed for sample collection are helping the team better understand a past marked by volcanic activity and water. NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover successfully collected its first pair of rock samples, and scientists already are gaining new insights into the region. After collecting its first sample, named “Montdenier,” Sept. 6, the team collected a second, “Montagnac,” from the same rock Sept. 8.
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

NASA's Artemis Program Updates and Discussion Thread 3

They all know, when Starship works, SLS will be obsolet. NASA uses a prudent approach, while SpaceX has a fast and sometimes reckless approach. Second, SpaceX is not reckless. They operate differently and have a different funding profile. They are willing to, and can actually afford to, blow up a few vehicles just to obtain needed data on the bleeding edge of development. They can afford it. NASA can't. That's not reckless. That's nothing more than doing whatever it takes to get the job done as quickly as possible.
IndustryNASASpaceFlight.com

Fusion with space related aspects thread

If Commonwealth Fusion's plans work out, I wonder how long it will take to cancel ITER: https://www.iter.org/mach This makes their design obsolete long before their reactor is going to be finished. I remember asking Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner about ITER. He said he didn't like big projects with such a long timeline (more than twenty years) because too many things can change over the development time to make it a waste of money. It looks like he was right on ITER. It reminds me of what has changed since the start of the development of SLS.
Pasadena, CANASA

PIXL Image of Salts in ‘Bellegarde'

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover used its PIXL (Planetary Instrument for X-ray Lithochemistry) instrument to analyze the “Bellegarde” abrasion target – created when the rover scraped away surface area of the rock named “Rochette” – revealing salt minerals (the yellow color in the image). Salt crystals could have trapped bubbles of ancient water that, after the samples are returned to Earth, scientists could use to learn more about the environment these salts formed in.
AstronomyDigital Trends

Mars? Old news. The next 10 years will be the decade of Venus

When it comes to exploring the solar system, recent decades have undeniably been focused on visiting Mars. From sending rovers to its surface to making plans for eventual crewed missions there, the red planet looms large in our understanding of planetary science. But what about our other planetary neighbor? Where’s the love for Venus?

