Nintendo has some of the most colorful IPS in all of gaming, and no title shows that off better than Super Smash Bros. In its time, the franchise has put out several hit games that pit a gallery of Nintendo icons against one another in battle. The hype surrounding games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is still thriving, and fans are eager to see who else joins the game. And now, one artist felt it was time to give the game the anime opening of its dreams.