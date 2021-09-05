CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitch Sees Users Drop During Content Creator Strikes

#ADayOffTwitch was on September 1st, and now the data is in and it genuinely did make a difference to the ecosystem of the livestreaming website. The strike that many streamers took part in was in protest of the increased number of hate raids the platform has seen since August and into September. These Twitch raids are leading to communities being harassed and streamers being doxxed and so creators of all shapes and sizes stopped using the platform for a day to communicate their support for the affected content creators.

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

