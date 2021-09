Yungblud‘s ready to double his discography. Speaking with NME, the U.K. rocker says he’s got not one, but two new records “ready to go.”. “When Weird! went to number one [in the U.K.], everyone said, ‘Go on holiday, have a rest,'” Yungblud says, referring to his 2020 sophomore effort. “But I went straight up to Leeds to a studio 20 minutes from where I grew up and wrote an album, then went to America and wrote another one.”