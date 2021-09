Running a 'wildcat' type play, with the starting QB flexed out wide, is a "gadget" play. Pretty much everyone has that in their playbook. We're giving the carry to a backup QB in Ira, rather than to a tailback. That part is abnormal, and we can debate whether Ira's the right guy to run the play. (Key would be my go-to on this play, FWIW.) But the play itself is pretty vanilla.