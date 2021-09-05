A chance to make a difference
CORUNNA — Friends of the Shiawassee River members have been carrying out their mission of caring about, sharing knowledge of and enjoying the river for 25 years. As the nonprofit group celebrates the milestone anniversary, its first full-time executive director, Kirk Riley, has hit the water paddling. Since joining the Friends June 28, Riley has hosted the group's annual River Cleanup and River Society get-together, is planning the Friends' annual wine tasting, and promoting Monday's Owosso/Corunna Labor Day Bridge Walk.
