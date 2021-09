Emma Raducanu is quickly becoming one of Britain’s most talented and exciting athletes.On Thursday, the 18-year-old made history when she beat Maria Sakkari in the US Open, becoming the first qualifier to reach a grand slam final.If Raducanu wins in the final on Sunday, where she will play against fellow teen Leylah Fernandez, 19, she will become the first British female winner at Flushing Meadows since Virginia Wade in 1968.Speaking to British Vogue, Raducanu explained how playing tennis completely changed her life from a young age. “I was a very shy little girl who didn’t talk much at all,”...